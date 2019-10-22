MURRELL, Ocie Mae, 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mills (Roger); sons, Gene Murrell Jr. (Kelly) and Mark Murrell (Amy); grandchildren, Melissa, Jacqueline, Joshua, Isaac, Akela, Aaron and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Caleb and Ainsley; brother, Rudolph; and sisters, Estelle and Ellen. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene Murrell Sr.; parents, Edmund and Irene Duvall; sisters, Armeda, Mary Francis and Nora; brothers, Clarence, Eddie, Earnest, Earl, Ralph and Alfred. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Clover Hill Assembly of God. Ocie will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Clover Hill Assembly of God.View online memorial
