MUSGRAVE, Katherine, 70, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Musgrave; daughters, Sarah Lambert, Elaine Ferrell; son, Richard Ray Musgrave; and her parents, David and Opal Dean. She is survived by her son, Richard Lee Ferrell; grandchildren, Alexandera and Jacob Ferrell, Leah Rankin, Kevin and Corey Oliver, CJ and Taylor Lambert; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Oliver, Gabriell Ferrell, Chelsea and Katlyne Nelsen. Katherine was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She loved her dogs, crocheting and the thrill of hunting for treasures at the flea market. Services will be held in West Virginia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KATHERINE MUSGRAVE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.