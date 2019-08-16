MUSICK, Nancy (Lockhart), 80, after a lengthy struggle with COPD, died August 7, 2019. Born in Tazewell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Maude Lockhart. She was predeceased by four brothers, two sisters, a niece and a nephew. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gordon Musick; daughter, Teresa Wilt (Richard Jr.); son, Kerry Meeks; and son, Brian Musick (Theresa). She is also survived by brother, Jay Lockhart of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and sister, Jacquetta Simmons of Chesterfield, Virginia; grandsons, Josh Meeks, Ritchie Wilt (Sara), Tyler Musick; and granddaughters, Kayla Bansbach (Ben), Debnes Southern (Dylan), Kerri Meeks and Meghan Musick; and great-grandchildren, Emma Meeks, Gavin Bansbach and Mia Southern; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to yard sales with her sister, Betty, traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee with her brother, Jay, watching NASCAR racing and watching and attending WWE wrestling events. She loved attending the annual family reunion in Tazewell, Virginia and visiting with family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Pisgah Methodist Church, Tazewell, Virginia.View online memorial