MUSTIAN, Howard

MUSTIAN, Mr. Howard Macon Jr., of Crewe, Va., died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mr. Mustian, 84, was a lifelong educator and served the Nottoway County Schools for 20 years, the last three as Superintendent, until his retirement in 1991. Before arriving in Nottoway, Mr. Mustian was principal of Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte County, Stafford Junior High in Stafford County, Chase City Elementary School and LaCrosse Elementary School. Mr. Mustian, a native of Oine, N.C., was a 1954 graduate of Norlina High and a 1958 graduate of the University of North Carolina. He also received his Master of Education from UNC. Mr. Mustian was active in his professional, church and local communities. He served as Area 8-H Coordinator of Phi Delta Kappa and was a Lieutenant Governor of the Capital District of Kiwanis. He served on numerous church boards for Crewe United Methodist Church and the Farmville District, and he was a former member of the Crewe Town Council. Mr. Mustian enjoyed working on his family farm, fishing, watching the Tar Heels and socializing with his many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Glennie Harton Mustian; a sister, Mae Mustian Smart and her husband, J.W. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Powell Mustian; son, Joe Mustian of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Alice Burrows (Bill) of Apex, N.C.; and nephew, Jim Smart (Pat), of Leesburg, Va. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m. at the Zion United Methodist Church in Oine, N.C. Memorials may be made to Crewe United Methodist Church, 4th and Georgia Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930 or the Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.View online memorial
