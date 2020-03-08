MUSULIN, Mary Lee Cassell, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Steve Musulin Jr.; her son, Steve A. Musulin; and her brothers, William S. Cassell and Franklin R. Cassell. She is survived by her daughter, Cecelia L. Heins; three grandchildren, Steve Joshua Musulin (Meredith), Corryn F. Heins and Candice L. Heins (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Joshua Cecil Musulin and Aubrey Grace Musulin; her sister, Hannah C. Anderson of Amelia; and her sister-in-law, Marie Cassell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After teaching high school for 10 years in Cumberland, Va. and Powhatan, Va., the family moved to Charlottesville, Va., where she enjoyed a successful career as a federal employee with the Foreign Science and Technology Center in Charlottesville, Va. After her retirement, she and her husband relocated to the Richmond area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Allen, where she enjoyed volunteering in several ministries there. She was an avid gardener with a passion for cooking. She was a devoted "walker"she enjoyed her daily walks as a time of meditation and exercise. We are deeply saddened by her passing and she will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held on March 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, in Glen Allen. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Mount Vernon Baptist Church.View online memorial
