MYERS, CARL

MYERS, Carl Joseph Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Maggie Mae Myers, passed away into the loving arms of our Lord April 25, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Carl Myers Jr. (Teresa), Dwayne Myers (Mary); brother, Dwight Myers; sister, Sissy; grandchildren, C.J. III, Justin, Kimberly, Josh, Andrew, Bekah, Bethany, Noah, Hannah; six great-grandchildren, C.J. IV, Bristol, Jorden, Caiden, Tyler, Wyatt; many nieces and nephews. Carl served two years in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 35 years of service. He cherished his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing and football and was always cracking jokes. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull St. Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

