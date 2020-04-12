MYERS, Donald Ford, 92, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pearl Myers; as well as six siblings. Donald served in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1944 to 1946) followed by 12 years of service in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a graduate of Highland Springs High School, class of 1949. Donald went on to marry the love of his life in 1951. He was the owner/CEO of Myers Repair Co., Inc. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife 68 years, Thelma Louise Myers; children, Donald E. Myers (Debbie), Thomas A. Myers (Jackie); grandchildren, Donnie, Pam, Tommy, P.J.; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack Myers (Betsy), William "Billy" Myers (Jo); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Bon Secours Hospice and Memorial Regional Medical Center for their loving care and compassion. Donald will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Interment will be private. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…