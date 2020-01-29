MYERS, HENRY

MYERS, Henry E. Jr., 88, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia "Ginger" Myers; three sons, Thomas (Cynthia) B. Myers, Henry (Kathleen) E. Myers III and Benjamin (Jamie) W. Myers; granddaughters, Katelyn E. Myers and Abigail L. Myers; grandsons, Henry E. Myers IV, Joshua G. Myers, Christopher J. Myers, Benjamin W. Myers Jr., Beaureguard H. Myers; and sister, Minerva M. Walters. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry E. Myers; mother, Ann F. Myers; and brother-in-law, Henry W. Walters. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, teacher, developer and entrepreneur. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Morrissett Life Celebration Funeral Home, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Rd. Interment will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Centralia Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.

