MYERS, Kenneth, 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving son, Kenneth "Ted" Myers Jr. (Darlene); daughter, Susan Clark (David); grandchildren, Billy and Tim Clark; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Carly, Benjamin and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Myers; parents, Katherine and Ira Myers; siblings, Buddy, Earl, Mildred and Evelyn. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/kenneth-myers.View online memorial
