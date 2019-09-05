MYERS, Kevin "Light" B., 62, of Richmond, died August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Wellford R. Myers Sr.; and brother, Wellford R. Myers Jr. Surviving are his wife, Mavis E. Myers; daughter, Nicole M. Lucas (Kevin Sr.); grandson, Kevin M. Lucas Jr.; mother, Vernelle Davis Myers Nelson; five sisters, Gwendolyn Jordan (Milton), Vernelle Robinson (Frederick), Kaye Brown (Montford), Annie Ross (Donald) and Merle Taylor; brother, Carlton Myers (Janet); aunt, Ruth Myers; nieces, nephews; mother-in-law, Ruth E. Hunter; five sisters-in-law, Eleanor Myers, Janet Myers, Sandy Faison, Robin Davis and Janel Leonard; three brothers-in-law; two stepdaughters, Aisha Scott and Tanya Shelton; four stepgrandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Providence Park Baptist Church, 468 E. Ladies Mile Rd. Dr. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial