MYERS, MARVIN JR.

MYERS, Marvin L. Jr., 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Va., on October 4, 1936, to his parents, Marvin Myers Sr. and Beatrice W. Myers. Marvin graduated from Granby High School, where he enjoyed playing football, baseball and running track. He was also Senior Class President. Marvin graduated from Virginia Military Institute '59 with a degree in civil engineering. During graduation, he was awarded the Outstanding Intramural Athlete Award, an honor he always cherished. Marvin worked as a civil engineer for the railroad, later became a real estate broker and founded Myers, Moore and Associates Residential Real Estate Appraisers in Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patty Moore Myers; son, David Myers (Jennifer); daughter, Betsy Myers Horne; and his grandsons, Hayden Myers, Chad Myers, Jacob Horne; and many relatives. Throughout his life, Marvin loved his family, friends, playing racquetball and golf. Although he claimed he was a duffer, he managed to make a hole-in-one on two occasions. During his later years, he discovered that reading mysteries was time well-spent as well as traveling the western parts of our country, Canada and Maine. Spending his time in Deltaville at Harbor House with his family and friends was always a treat. Friends from Richmond Country Club and Rare Old Times held a special place in his heart. A sincere thank you to all who showed their kindness throughout his illness. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to St. Jude or Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
