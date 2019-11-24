MYERS, RUTH

MYERS, Mrs. Ruth M., 100, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Harold Myers Sr.; parents, John Daniel and Essie Anderson McClennon; brothers, John Daniel and Robert Beecher McClennon; sister, Rebecca M. Franklin; and grandmothers, Jennie B. Taylor and Rebecca Comfort. Surviving are two sons, Walter H. Myers Jr. (Maxine) and John D. Myers (Dolores); four daughters, Janet E. Myers, Alice M. Payne (Haywood) of California, R. Denise Myers of Alabama and Michele S. Myers of California; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice M. Moody and Ruby M. Smoak of California; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. Rev. Dr. Jerome C. Ross officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial