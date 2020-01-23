MYREE, Danita Lavonne, 50, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, January 16, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Joseph Myree and Linda Lythcott; sister, Jaisa Coronado; niece, Gabrielle Myree; nephew, Evan Myree; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them aunt, Ambrosine Lythcott; and cousin, Robert Goree. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at City Church, 4700 Oakley's Lane. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, N.Y.View online memorial
