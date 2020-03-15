NASH, CLIFTON "C.T." JR.

NASH, Clifton Taber "C.T." Jr., 90, a native of Richmond, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Anne Hughes Nash. He is survived by his three children, Steven Gary Nash, Donna Lynn McMillian, Warren Lee Nash (Nancy); his grandchildren, Anita Lynn Thompson (Dave), Dalton Lee Nash and Shelby Dean Nash; his great- grandchildren, Carter David Thompson and Brooke Ashley Thompson; and his beloved cat, Boltz. C.T. was a 1947 graduate of John Marshall High School, Cadet Corps "E" Company. Following high school, C.T. worked at Lee, King, Poole and White Architects, LLP as an architect for over 50 years. He cherished the time with his grandchildren and was their number one fan by attending every sporting event. A private service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…