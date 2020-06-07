NASH, EMORY JR.

NASH, Mr. Emory Guy Jr. "Joe," of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on May 28, 2020, at his residence. Born December 5, 1951, in Richmond, Va., he was preceded by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emory Guy Nash Sr. Joe graduated from Manchester High School in 1970, where he played Varsity Baseball and retired as a proud member of the Sheet Metal Local 100 Union. Joe enjoyed attending his two grandson's sporting events, playing in a local basketball league and refinishing antique furniture. He also looked forward to his weekly meal at the local Shoney's. Joe is survived by his daughter, Kristen Henry and her spouse, Davy; beloved grandsons, Will Henry and his fiancee, Jamie Hodges, Bryson and Natalie Henry; sister, Wanda Roper; and his nephews, Warren and Wesley. The family would like to thank Joe's caretakers, Annie Brown and Nora Calderon, for their endless love and kindness. In keeping of his wishes, Joe will be laid to rest in Tappahannock, Va., by his family at a future date.View online memorial
