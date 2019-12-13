NASH, Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" N., age 87, of South Hill, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mrs. Nash was the widow of Evans David Nash Jr.; and is survived by her children, Greg Nash (Wendy) and Diane N. Nichols (Lewis), all of South Hill; and her grandson, Noah Nichols of Blacksburg, Va. Mrs. Nash was a retired banking executive, a devoted Sunday School teacher, a former President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce and an honorary member of the VCU/CMH Auxiliary after 15 years of active participation. Gerry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, by Rev. Brian Siegle at South Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial considerations be directed to South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin St., South Hill, Va. 23970 or Lake Country SPCA, 11764 US-15, Clarksville, Va. 23927. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfh.com. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Nash family.View online memorial