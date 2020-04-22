NASH, Geraldine, 95, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Laverne A. Green (Leslie), Jerry Jerman (Robinette) and Albert Jerman (Alberta); 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Garrett, Minnie Walker and Jacqueli Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A walk through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
