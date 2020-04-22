NASH, GERALDINE

NASH, Geraldine, 95, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Laverne A. Green (Leslie), Jerry Jerman (Robinette) and Albert Jerman (Alberta); 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Garrett, Minnie Walker and Jacqueli Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A walk through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.

