NASH, Jean Newsome, 79, of Callao, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was a clerk for the Northumberland County Juvenile Court, who loved her work and loved family even more. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William "Billy" Nash; son, Mark T. Nash (Sharon) of West Harrison, N.Y.; daughter, Debbie Nash Conner (Michael) of Winston Salem, N.C.; and grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew Nash (Lauren). A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel with interment following in Bethany Baptist Church cemetery in Callao, Va. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 82, Callao, Va. 22435.