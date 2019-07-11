NASH, JOHN JR.

NASH, John Wilson Jr., 95, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, July 8, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory loving and devoted daughters, JoAnn Cox and Rev. Veverly Brown; grandchildren, Charles Thornton (Bernie), Wayne Thornton (Rev. Carmen Thornton), Patricia Johnson; great-grandchildren, Carlton, Ashley and Jasmine; devoted cousin, Mary Mallory; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.

