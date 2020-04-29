NASH, Joshua Luther Jr., 76, of Henrico, entered his eternal home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born August 24, 1943, in Richmond, Va., to the late Joshua Sr. and Clara E. Coles Nash. Joshua retired from the United States Postal Service and was also a Past Worship Master/current Secretary of Majestic Lodge #263 F. & A.M. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Emily T. Nash; son, Ira A. Coles Sr. (Cynthia); daughter, Shatisha M. Nash; grandson, Ira A. Coles Jr.; great-granddaughter, Rosalie Coles; two sisters-in-law, Rev. Dr. Gracie Jones (Lanny) and Annie Gale (Howard); two brothers-in-law, Philip Tyler Jr. and Marvin Manuel; and a host of other loving relatives and friends, including his faithful Chihuahua, Cisco. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
