NASH, Mary Evelyn McIvor, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and recently great-grandmother, passed away, at the age of 73, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. Mary was born in Lynchburg, Va., in 1947. She graduated from Amherst County High School in 1965. She graduated from the University of Lynchburg with a degree in Sociology in 1969. Mary worked as a Probation and Parole Officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she retired in 2009. In addition, she was a certified substance abuse counselor. She was a Christian and member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her compassion, patience, grace and kindness toward others. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, reading, playing the piano, shopping, cooking, traveling, camping, boating and being at the river. Her children will remember her as a dedicated and supportive mom, who always encouraged their activities and passions, loved them unconditionally and was always there to talk and mentor them. She also loved her pets, especially her cats and Charlie, their bird. She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. McIvor and Evelyn C. McIvor of Monroe, Va. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas H. Nash; her daughter, Jennifer N. Liu (Peter) and grandchildren, Giselle A. Liu and Easton N. Liu; her son, Christopher H. Martin (Karen) and grandchildren, Jordan M. Beason (Joshua) and Hunter A. Martin; and her daughter, Laurey N. Dann (Michael) and grandchildren, Wesley M. Dann and Emilie L. Dann; and her son, Craig A. Nash (Kimberly) and grandchildren, Ashley N. Price (Justin), Katlyn J. Nash, Dustin T. Nash and Colton L. Nash; and great-granddaughter, Elliana R. Price. A memorial service will be held at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The service will also be live-streamed at Blileys.com/Obituaries/TributeWall. A private family graveside service will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS CARES Program (make checks payable to CARES and they can be sent to P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, Va. 23832) or to the Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield County (https://shepcenter.org/donate/).View online memorial
