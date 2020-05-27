NASH, RONALD SR.

NASH, Ronald J. Sr., 70, of Sandston, departed this life May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Margaret Nash; and brother, Charles Nash. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Gloria Nash; two sons, Ronald Jr. and Ronaldo Nash (Jamie); one sister, Bernice Woodrow; two brothers, Carl and Norman Nash (Edith); grandchildren, Tianna and Amari; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
