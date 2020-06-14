NAUGLE, Martha Jane, 83, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Naugle Jr. She is survived by her sons, Mark, Stephen (Vicki) and Scott (Cheryl); daughter, Jennifer; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends. Martha enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping and The Kentucky Derby. She especially liked to visit museums and view the arts. Funeral services will be held in West Newbury, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
