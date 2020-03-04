NAVAS, Helen Louise, 76, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Helen retired as a speech pathologist, having worked at Richmond Cerebral Palsy Center and Richmond Children's Hospital, Brook Road Campus. She was the widow of Stanley R. Navas Jr. Survivors include her son, Alexander C. Gray (Shauna); two grandsons, Adam and Josh Gray; sister, Barbara Shaw (Bill); and longtime companion, T. Hank Cook. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Voshardt. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HELEN NAVAS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.