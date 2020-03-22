NEAL, ROBERT

NEAL, Robert Lee Jr., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life March 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Grace Neal; one son, Roderick L. Neal; one granddaughter, Whitney Boatwright; two great-granddaughters, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Amanda Johnson (Gilbert); and other relatives and friends. He was a retired Richmond City Firefighter. He was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Neal may be viewed Monday, followed by Omega Services at 6:30 p.m. "Due to governor's declaration, only immediate family is requested to attend services."

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT NEAL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.