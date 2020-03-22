NEAL, Robert Lee Jr., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life March 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Grace Neal; one son, Roderick L. Neal; one granddaughter, Whitney Boatwright; two great-granddaughters, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Amanda Johnson (Gilbert); and other relatives and friends. He was a retired Richmond City Firefighter. He was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Neal may be viewed Monday, followed by Omega Services at 6:30 p.m. "Due to governor's declaration, only immediate family is requested to attend services."View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death