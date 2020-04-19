NEAL, Susan Horst, died on April 12, 2020, and she was not too happy about it. She thought she had a lot of good things left to do. Thankfully, she was at peace and understood it was her time to go. She had a good life and loved many things. She loved God, who was at her side through this terrible ordeal. She loved her mother, father, sisters and extended family. She especially loved her sister, Sally; and her cousin, Kristen, two of the most loving and smart women on earth. Susan loved her husband, Clayton, the best man she ever met. She wishes him the best of everything. She loved her children, Kate, Andrew and Mary Kate (daughter-in-law). They are three of the most resourceful, kind and loving people, who brought tremendous joy to her life. Her love for them is endless. She loved her grandsons, Jacson, Deacon and Clayton, who are three bright lights that shine happiness on everyone they meet. Her greatest regret is that she will not see them grow up to be the fine young men she knows they will be. She loved living in Middlesex County, Virginia. She loved watching the water, birds and fish. She loved her warm and loving church family at Christ Church Parish, the women in her EFM class, her friends at Philippi Christian Church and her bible class at Zoar Baptist Church. Susan loved all the people she met at LNO, her knitting groups, the Rivers Club, writing grants and volunteering. She loved her longtime friends, Janet, Maryglenn, Beth, Charleen and Sarah. She also loved newer friends like Karen, Barbie, Mary Ellen and Diane. She loved her neighbors and her neighborhood. Her life was so good it was really hard to leave. Her time was too short, but it was her time and she went with grace and peace. A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hands Across Middlesex, P.O. Box 85, Locust Hill, Va. 23092. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
