NEALY, Barbara Waller, departed this life on May 1, 2020. A native of Richmond and the daughter of the Richard Sr. and Florence Waller in Richmond, Virginia. She was a graduate of Maggie Walker High School, Norfolk State and Coppin State Universities. Barbara attended the March on Washington in 1963 and developed a passion for African American History, a passion that persisted throughout her life. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., The Association for the Study of African American Life and History and The National Council of Negro Women. She married Robert Nealy in 1969 and had two daughters. She worked as a teacher and provided instruction in English, French, Speech, Drama and GED in Virginia and Maryland. In later years, Barbara worked in sales for the family business, Waller and Company Jewelers. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Ta-Tanisha Walton (Joseph) and Ta-Tianna Nealy-McFadden (Chris); her siblings, Richard Waller Jr. (Jean), Jewel Davis (LeCount), Joyce Baden (Aubrey) and twin sister, Betty Gray. She will also be missed by her first cousin, Elsie Waller; her grandchildren, Autumn, Joseph and Madyson. Barbara was predeceased by both her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Haywood Moore; and her loving companion, Charles Simmons. Also left cherishing her memory are a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Barbara's life will be celebrated though a private graveside service. Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…