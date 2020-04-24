NEBLETT, Theresita C., departed this life April 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Clyde Neblett; daughter, LaVada Miles (Bennie); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Monday, April 27, 2020, and Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to restrictions enacted as a result of the coronavirus, funeral services will be private.View online memorial
