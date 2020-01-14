NELMS, Marie Viola Yerby. On Friday, January 10, 2020, our Heavenly Father answered the prayers of Marie Viola Yerby Nelms and called her home at the age of 97. Her devoted family cherishes her in their memories and hearts: daughters, Janice and Vanessa of Richmond, Virginia; sister-in-law, Marva Nelms Carter, New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Saundra C. Nelms, Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Linda C. Buckson (husband, John), John Cephas Nelms, Michael Anthony Nelms, Kevin Johnson, Jerome Edward Barley (Kim), Nathaniel Lucious Barley (Rachel), Sylvia Marie Barley; four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, their children, grandchildren, cousins and friends. The Celebration of Life services will be on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Heathsville, Va. Friends can call at the church two hours prior to service.View online memorial
