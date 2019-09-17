NELSEN, LOUIS JR.

NELSEN, Louis E. Jr., died peacefully in Wenger House of VMRC on September 12, 2019, in Harrisonburg, at the age of 95. Lou is survived by his loving wife, Betty G. Nelsen; his brother, Ronald Nelsen; his daughter, Christine Estes; his son, Louis E. Nelsen III; devoted niece, Pamela Little; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Wolfe; his son, William Nelsen; and granddaughter, Heather Bessent. Lou was born October 9, 1923, in Phoebus, Virginia, and graduated from Hampton High School. He served in the Navy during WWII and attended the V-12 Navy College Training Program at St. Lawrence University. Lou also served in the Korean War and attained the rank of Lieutenant. He subsequently graduated from the University of Richmond with the only degree ever conferred in traffic management. Lou began his professional career working for the RF&P and C&O Railroads. Always the consummate salesperson, Lou's career took him around the United States and the world. He retired from Brenco (now AmstedRail) as Vice President of Sales in 1985. Lou was an accomplished sailor and loved time spent on the water, especially fishing. Lou always enjoyed sharing a good joke or story. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on September 22, at Strite Auditorium, Crestwood, VMRC in Harrisonburg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VMRC Foundation, www.vmrc.org/vmrc-foundation. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Wenger House for their loving and tender care and support. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.View online memorial