NELSON, Cora Lee, 78, of Henrico, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Nelson; and is survived by her sons, Charles P. Nelson Jr. (Eulanda) and Craig Nelson (Victoria); four grandchildren, Aijai, Jayden, Mika and Quinton; sister, Evelyn Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews. Cora Lee was a loving, caring child of God, devoted to her family, loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her activities as a member of Meadowbridge Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Meadowbridge Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7400 Antique Ln., Mechanicsville, with services beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.