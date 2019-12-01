NELSON, Dorothy Lipps, 51, of Richmond, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019, at home with her family and went to be with the Lord. Born on November 11, 1968, in Alexandria, Va., she is survived by her husband, Eric Nelson; their children, Andrew, Virginia and Matthew; her sister, Katherine Spets and brother-in-law, David and their children, Ashley, Rob and Dylan; and Ashley's children, Morgan, Piper and Luke; her brother, Bryan Lipps and sister-in-law, Peggy and their children, Patrick and Trevor; and her in-laws, Jan, Neal and Karen Nelson and her partner, Magnus Johnsson. Dorothy was a proud graduate of St. Agnes School ('86) in Alexandria, Va. and of Randolph-Macon Women's College ('90) in Lynchburg, Va. She was filled with faith, joy, music and fun and brought these to everything she touched. Her greatest pride was her husband and children. She will be deeply missed by her extended family of beloved friends. A tremendous thanks to all who cared for her and prayed with her in the final weeks of her life. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family will receive visitors at a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Dorothy Lipps Nelson Scholarship Fund at The Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School. Send checks to 2124 North 29th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223 or donate online at www.ajces.org/waystohelp, please note in memory of Dorothy Nelson.View online memorial