NELSON, John Dandridge, 90, of Hanover Courthouse, departed this earth on Monday, June 29, 2020, to reunite with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Mabel Harris Nelson. John was born on June 7, 1930, in Richwood, West Virginia. He was the youngest son of the late Dr. William and Rosa Pelter Nelson. A 1949 graduate of Greenbrier Military School, the Nelsons soon moved to Hanover, Virginia. Through fate and a successful blind date to Westmoreland State Park, he met Mabel and they were married on May 22, 1954. Together they raised their two daughters and became important pillars in the Hanover Courthouse community. John was very involved in various organizations. He was a 63 year member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Hanover Courthouse, where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. He was also a member of the Courthouse Ruritan Club and the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence (DSDI) group. For over 60 years, he was a member of Ashland Lodge #168 A.F. and A.M. where he was Past Master (1965) and Past District Deputy Grand Master (1969). He worked as a Sanitarian for the City of Richmond, Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia assigned to Hanover County. After retiring, he started researching his family history and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. John was known for his mischievous sense of humor and later became legendary for the Facebook comments he made on a daily basis. In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, William Nelson Jr. (Bill). He is survived by his two daughters, Anne Carroll Nelson King (Norman) and Judith Wingfield Nelson Kahl (Anthony); three grandchildren, Christopher John Konrad, Lindsay Page King and Matthew Lee King; one brother, Frank Page Nelson; one sister-in-law, Anne Lewis Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Hanover Courthouse, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
