NELSON, Mabel Roberta Harris, 85, of Hanover Courthouse, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Francis Harris and Annie Chick Harris of Bumpass, Virginia, and a graduate of the Louisa County High School Class of 1951. She married John Dandridge Nelson of Hanover on May 22, 1954, at Sharon Christian Church. It was the first wedding there in 50 years. She joined St. Paul's Episcopal Church in 1957 and served on the Vestry, St. Anne's Altar Guild, Hospitality, Prayer and Memorials committees. Mabel retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Hanover Courthouse branch after 20 years of service. She was a 58-year member of Hanover Chapter #130 O.E.S. and served as Worthy Matron from 1970 to 1971 and was Treasurer for 45 years. She was also a member of the Hanover Women's Club. Mabel was an avid bridge player on Thursdays, with the Hanover Duplicate Bridge Club. She loved to cook and was legendary for Mabel's Famous Biscuits. Mabel was preceded in death by her siblings, William Francis "Snapper" Harris Jr., Gladys Wingfield Harris DeBerry and Helen Overton Harris Berlekamp. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Anne Carroll Nelson King (Norman) and Judith Wingfield Nelson Kahl (Anthony); three grandchildren, Christopher John Konrad, Lindsay Page King and Matthew Lee King; one sister, Anne Lewis Harris; and one brother-in-law, Frank Page Nelson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mabel was loved and adored not only by her family but many friends as well. She will be missed dearly by her Hanover Courthouse community. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 8050 St. Paul's Church Rd., Hanover. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Friday, October 25, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. The family appreciates all the acts of kindness shown during her illness.