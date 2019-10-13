NELSON, Melissa Allen, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019, at the age of 82. She died in her Richmond, Va., home surrounded by her family. Melissa was born in Norfolk, Va., on March 14, 1937, to Albert and Mary Allen. She was raised in Richmond. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Pierce. Melissa is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Olaf "Bill" Nelson; a daughter, Beth Anne Shelly (Bob); a son, Bill; two granddaughters, Marden Shelly Martin (Brian) and Mary Grace Shelly; and a grandson, Will Polson. Melissa was a compassionate, selfless person. She was a dedicated volunteer to charitable and service minded organizations. She shared her warm smile and loving heart with patients and parents at Children's Hospital, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and a past president of the Dunlora Women's Club. In each place she lived, Melissa sought out a church for her family to attend and volunteered her time and leadership as a parishioner, choir member and Sunday school teacher. As an active member of All Saints Church in Richmond, she served as co-leader of the Young People's Service League, Choir Mother to the Boys Choir, President of the Women of the Church and participated on the Parishioner Visitation Committee. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 1 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to the Music Education Fund of All Saints Episcopal Church, (founded by Bill), 8787 River Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 or to the VMI Foundation, 304 Letcher Ave., Lexington, Va. 24450.View online memorial