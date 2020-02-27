NELSON, Raymond Julius, 68, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife, Constance Nelson; daughter, Danielle White; sons, Benjamin Stone (Iesha) and Raymond Nelson (Ayana) II; three grandchildren, three siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.View online memorial
