NELSON, Robert "Half" Arthur, 77, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lawrence and Margaret Brittingham Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Brodin Nelson; daughter, Christine Brittingham McPhail (Tory) of New Orleans, La.; and brother, John Lawrence Nelson Jr. Robert played football for Chowan Jr. College from 1961 to 1965 and was a 1970 graduate of VCU. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a Redskins fan and an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bon Air United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air United Methodist Church, 1645 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
