NELSON, Sadie Dodd, 93, of Victoria, Va., joined her family in Heaven on February 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Marshall "Jack" Nelson; daughter of the late Claude and Fannie C. Dodd; and sister of the late Walker Dodd, Mattie Bennett, Luther Dodd, Hubbard Dodd, Irene Clark and Annie Morris. She is survived by her children, Kathy Epperson (Jerry), John Nelson, Jackie Lamanna (Larry) and Ralph Nelson (Wendy); grandchildren, Wil Epperson (Alicia), Kelley Parks (Lisa), Tony Nelson (Beth), Christian Nelson, Stephen Lamanna (Ivy), Paul Lamanna (Jean), Jonathan Lamanna (Candy), Kathryn Emons (Tim), Nick Nelson and Chris Nelson; great-grandchildren, Julia Parks, Sadie Epperson, Kaylee Nelson, Zoie Lamanna, Conner Lamanna, Henley Lamanna, Caroline Lamanna and Joseph Lamanna; three brothers, Parker Dodd, Hampton Dodd and Leighton Dodd (Maryanne); and two sisters, Jean Bigger and Hilda Smith. Sadie enjoyed photography, flowers, baking and dearly loved the Victoria Presbyterian Church, where funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. In honor of Sadie, please consider donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, 23974 or Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial
