NELSON, Sandra "Sandi" Jean, 77, of Midlothian, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Stanley Nelson. She is survived by her three sons, Daniel Stephen and his wife, Sarah Elizabeth, Timothy John and Jacob Andrew and his wife, Jessica Lynne; and best friend and forever sister, Jane Tepper. She played a large role in raising her grandchildren, Torey John and Sarah Elisabeth, whom she devoted everything to. She owned multiple BMX bike shops and supported her sons' racing journeys and competitions. She was a customer service representative at K-Line and a church member of St. Giles, New Life Outreach International and a member of Bible Study Fellowship International. She also attended Circle Center Adult Day Services and was a loving pet owner including to her faithful and loyal companion, Trinity. She had a tender heart and a contagious smile that made the world a brighter place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond in her honor. A celebration of her life in Christ will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 510 Coalfield Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114.