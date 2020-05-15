NEMETH, Stephen Alexander, age 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2020, in Henrico, Virginia. Stephen is survived by wife, Ann Nemeth of New Kent; son, Stephen Nemeth III and his wife, Kirstie, of West Point; son, Kristopher Nemeth and his wife, Debra, of Mechanicsville; and sister, Alice Coco of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Nemeth of Mount Vernon; his father, Stephen Nemeth Sr. of Dover; and his sister, Joan Nemeth of Sacramento. Stephen was born on April 3, 1947, in Homestead, Pa., to parents, Stephen Nemeth Sr. and Alice Josvay. He graduated from Georgetown University and the University of Richmond, where he studied economics and foreign affairs. After his military career as a pilot ended, he worked as an analyst for the Federal Government until his retirement. Stephen was a great family man and a loving father. He married Rosa Ann Hudson in 1973 and the couple had two children and nine grandchildren. Stephen was a social, active man who deeply relished playing golf with his wife and friends for much of his life. He enjoyed travel, spending time with his beloved family and following his favorite sports teams. His family and friends will always remember him as a cheerful, loving and dedicated family man. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in memory of his sister, Joan Nemeth.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
Virginia misses key marks on virus testing as leaders eye reopening
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June