NESTER, Katherine Jones, 91 of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. She was born June 3, 1928, in Floyd County, Va., the daughter of Flemon and Fannie Jones. She was the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings; her son, David Nester; and her son-in-law, Jeff Alred. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Hugh Bishop Nester; her son, Gary (Jackie) Nester; her daughter, Kathy Alred; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Nester; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Katherine's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She also loved her church family and was an active volunteer in her community. A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, in Richmond at Providence UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Falling Branch UMC at 1260 Floyd Highway South, Floyd, Va. 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881