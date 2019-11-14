NESTER, KATHERINE

NESTER, Katherine Jones, 91, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. She was preceeded in death by all of her siblings; her son, David; and her son-in-law, Jeff Alred. Katherine is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Hugh Bishop Nester; her son, Gary (Jackie); daughter, Kathy Alred; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Nester; also grandchildren, Robin Calhoun (Rick), Wesley Nester (Angela), Tammy Wilson (Justin), Joy Blocher (Paul), Chandler Alred (Amber) and Kelsey Alred; great-grandchildren, Alex Calhoun (Hannah), Zack Calhoun, Ryan and Garrett Nester, Taylor and Logan Wilson, Claire, Layla and Reid Blocher. The family wishes to thank At Home Care Hospice, especially Nancy, Frances, Danielle and Fady, for their many visits and excellent care of Katherine over these last months. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence UMC.

