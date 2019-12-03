NESTER, Rosemary Parks, 70, of Manquin, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, J.R. "Bob" Nester Sr.; three sons, J.R. "Robbie" Nester Jr. (Shelley), Robert Lee Nester (Amanda) and James Randall "Randy" Nester; and four grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Hudson and Holden. Rosemary spent 17 years with the 7up Bottling Co., before retiring as the Office Manager of the ACCA Temple Shrine. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019. A private interment will be held Saturday in Lambsburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial