NETTLES, Edwin Carter III, of Wakefield, Virginia, died at home of natural causes on October 8, 2019. He was the son of E. Carter Nettles Jr. and Kathryn Chappell "Kitty" Nettles. Carter graduated from Tidewater Academy and attended Old Dominion University and Ferrum College. In his youth, Carter was an excellent athlete. He played golf, basketball, tennis, soccer and was a pitcher on the Tidewater Academy baseball teams of the era. He enjoyed nature and fishing, "taking a loop" in the country and was quick with a joke or a sly remark. Though his path in life was made more difficult by chronic health issues, he worked diligently through the years and achieved a place of stability and satisfaction in a new living space on the family property in Sussex County, Virginia. He is survived by his sisters, Bryar Chappell Nettles (Chris Ogle) of Wakefield and Kathryn Carter Nettles (Kristie Helms) of Nashville, Tenn. He is loved and remembered by his uncle, Leland Nettles; his niece, Kathryn Sandberg Johnson (Ian); and his two first cousins, Robyn Christopher and Robert Chappell III, all of Virginia. A celebration and remembrance of Carter's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the family home, 323 East Church St., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wakefield Foundation, 100 Wilson Ave., Wakefield, Va. 23888. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
