NETZEL, James "Jim" Herman, 82, was called to his Lord on January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Netzel; his parents, Harold and Katherine Netzel; and his brother, John Netzel. He is survived by his son, Sean T. Netzel Sr. (Kathia Morales) of Midlothian, Va.; his grandchildren, Sean T. Netzel II and Braden John Netzel of Moseley, Va.; his sister, Joan Humphreys-Lyle (Theodore) of Edmonds, Wash.; his nieces, Julie Westerbeck (Cary) of Bothell, Wash. and Marian Humphreys of Seattle, Wash.; his brother-in-law, Earl Edwards (Anita) of Englewood, Colo.; and many other extended family and friends. Jim graduated from The University of Washington in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Amador, Panama, from 1960 to 1963 as a member of the Army Counter-Intelligence Corps. He then began a career in Federal Law Enforcement, retiring in 1990. Jim lived most of his retirement years in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he made many good friends and enjoyed the warm weather and golfing. He moved to Midlothian, Va., in 2018, to be near family. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Madison, Va., where he will rest alongside his loving wife, Ann.View online memorial
