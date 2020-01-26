NEUNER, CARROLL "C.J." II

NEUNER, Carroll J. "C.J." II, left this world on January 22, 2020, after a long battle with lupus. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Snead; mother, Aileen K. Sneed; and stepfather, Mark Sneed; father, Carroll O. Neuner; and stepmother, Ann Knobe; stepbrother, David Fuller; and sister, Kay Ledwick of North Carolina. C.J. was a loving husband and son, and a fun-loving uncle to Eleanor, Charlotte and Kara. He will be greatly missed. He is finally pain-free, and will always be in our hearts as we carry him with us. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in C.J.'s honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.View online memorial
