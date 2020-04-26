NEVINS, Margaret B., 96, departed this life April 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry "Hap" L. Nevins. Mrs. Nevins is survived by a daughter, Donna Carr and her husband, Charles; a son, Harry (Les) Nevins Jr. and his wife, Cindy; and a grandson, Ashley Carr. Other survivors include two brothers, Henry Binnix and Edward Binnix; three sisters, Evelyn Moxley, Lillie Topping and Shirley Heath Gary. Other siblings who predeceased Mrs. Nevins were Tillie Grubbs, John Binnix Jr. and Joyce Southworth. Mrs. Nevins is also survived by a cousin and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
