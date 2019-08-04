NEVIUS, Mary Bagby, 99, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Durwood Bagby; and the rest of her family. She is survived by her sons, Durwood Ray Bagby (Janet) and Thomas L. Bagby (Diane); grandchildren, Lisa (Greg), Portia, Jason (Megan), Shannon (Jim) and Nash; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Peyton, Connor, Will, Jacob and Alexis. Mary graduated from Glen Allen High School and attended Madison College. She was a member of Glen Allen Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 3 p.m. at Glen Allen Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glen Allen Baptist Church.View online memorial