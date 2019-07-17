NEWBY, Tatiana Maria, 93, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fortunato and Giuseppina Romiti; sister, Luciana Mazza; brothers, Luciano and Victorio Romiti; her husband of 68 years, David R. Newby; and great-grandson, Russell Cole Hamnett. She is survived by two daughters, Joanna Hamnett (Bill) and Cristina Morris (Bobby); four grandsons, William L. Hamnett III (Eliza), David Russell Hamnett (Devon), Matthew Newby Hamnett (Annie) and Christopher Sangster (Sydney); five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Sadie, Will, Harper, Mac and another due in August; and a very special Italian niece, Susanna Mazza. She left her beloved Florence, Italy with her steamer trunk, an adventurous spirit and love in her heart to become a war bride. She embraced her new country and loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her wisdom and positive energy touched many lives. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial