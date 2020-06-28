NEWCOMB, Aubrey Brad Sr. On this Friday, June 26, 2020, Aubrey Brad Newcomb Sr., 75, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the U.S Navy, was a 1974 Bachelor of Science graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and retired from Philip Morris. He enjoyed flying ultralight aircrafts, deep sea fishing with buddies, tinkering in the garage and watching NASCAR racing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Stewart; and grandson, Timothy Scott Vaughan. He is survived by his wife, Linda Newcomb; children, Tina Louise Newcomb, Chris Lee Newcomb, Aubrey Brad Newcomb Jr., wife, Toy Newcomb, Jody Lee Newcomb, wife, Raven Newcomb; grandchildren, Christopher Skelton, Nychoale Skelton, Krystin Powers, Reece Newcomb, Whisper Dix, Aubrey "Tres" Brad Newcomb III, Jasper Newcomb, Juniper Newcomb; great-grandchildren, Tyler Vaughan, Kamryn Vaughan, Marley Newcomb and Owen Powers. A memorial service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and can be viewed by visiting www.jtmorriss.com and clicking on the obituary link for Mr. Aubrey Newcomb. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days